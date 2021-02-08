Savant Capital LLC Acquires 22,623 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 265.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,623 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000. Brightworth increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 156,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $165.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

