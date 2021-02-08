Savant Capital LLC Acquires 44,590 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 535,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after buying an additional 63,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,280,000.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $87.07. 60,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,745,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.91. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

