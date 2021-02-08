Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,818 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $104.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,796. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $103.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

