Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,412. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79.

