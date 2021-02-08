Savant Capital LLC Decreases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

CME Group stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,287. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

