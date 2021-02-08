Savant Capital LLC Has $21.39 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.21. 17,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,212. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

