Savant Capital LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,110 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $62.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.