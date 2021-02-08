Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,578 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.2% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $20,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.09. 13,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

