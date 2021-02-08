SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $305.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.56.

SBA Communications stock opened at $273.86 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,825.61 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

