Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Trading 5.9% Higher

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.36 and last traded at $34.30. 316,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 332,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $929.80 million, a PE ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.42%.

In other news, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $98,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 252.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

