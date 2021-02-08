Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Robert Lorne Abel Sells 15,873 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $1,573,490.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Schrödinger stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.49. The company had a trading volume of 644,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.75.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Schrödinger by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Schrödinger by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 3,071.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,092,000 after acquiring an additional 254,327 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Schrödinger by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

