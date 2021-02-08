Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $15,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 728,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.13. The stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,842. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average is $85.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $94.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.