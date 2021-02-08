Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.92

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.92 and last traded at $61.92, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,646 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,569,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,094,000 after acquiring an additional 55,213 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,434,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,898,000 after acquiring an additional 87,602 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 928,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 75,516 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

