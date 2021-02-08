Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,846. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.61. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $99.35.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

