Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.43

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.43 and last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 1015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGMS. Truist raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,375,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,521,000 after purchasing an additional 183,983 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,873,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 846.7% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 946,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after buying an additional 846,673 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 715,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after buying an additional 153,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

