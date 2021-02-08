Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 442,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 184,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.52.

About Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS)

Scopus BioPharma Inc develops therapeutics drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc in December, 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

