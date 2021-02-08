Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $14.60 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $176.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.