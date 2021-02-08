SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Shares Up 5.7%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) shares shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.40. 1,780,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,475,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 116.09% and a negative net margin of 145.38%.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

