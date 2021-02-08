SEA (NYSE:SE) Sets New 1-Year High at $261.00

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $261.00 and last traded at $259.33, with a volume of 259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.58.

The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SEA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in SEA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in SEA by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SEA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

