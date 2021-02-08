Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a report released on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $4.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.37. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS.

GPI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Shares of GPI opened at $148.02 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $162.65. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.10.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 2,151 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $283,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $332,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $3,549,902 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

