Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Kennametal Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of KMT opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after buying an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,840,000 after buying an additional 127,878 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,170,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,906,000 after buying an additional 46,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.