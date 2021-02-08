SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEAS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

SEAS opened at $34.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $951,817 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

