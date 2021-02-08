Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 407,693 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 319,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Secoo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.70 million, a P/E ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Secoo had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $202.29 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Secoo by 45.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Secoo by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,011,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 328,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

About Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO)

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

