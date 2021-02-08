Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCTBF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Securitas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Securitas alerts:

Shares of SCTBF stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. Securitas has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $17.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55.

Securitas AB offers security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.