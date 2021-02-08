Security National Bank Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Security National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.5% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $181.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.33. The firm has a market cap of $328.67 billion, a PE ratio of -113.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 867,207 shares of company stock valued at $150,836,958. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Argus increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.