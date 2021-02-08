Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.07

Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1383321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.92 million during the quarter.

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

