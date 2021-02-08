Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.60% of Sempra Energy worth $220,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 232,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,652,000 after buying an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 566,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,142,000 after buying an additional 68,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $126.24 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

