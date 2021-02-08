Semux (SEM) Price Hits $0.0102

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 26.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Semux has a total market cap of $129,869.12 and approximately $1,438.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Semux has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. One Semux token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007185 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 152% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001228 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001695 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000951 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.