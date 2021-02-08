Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 32,119 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $6,507,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

In other news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $352,800.00. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,343 shares of company stock worth $3,724,950. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ST opened at $52.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $61.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.