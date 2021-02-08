Sentinel (SENT) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $10.58 million and approximately $273,668.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.