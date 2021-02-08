Serum Price Tops $3.15 on Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Serum has traded up 15% against the dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $157.54 million and approximately $198.63 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.15 or 0.00006811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00050204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00175844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00064231 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00059225 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00193725 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00061784 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

