Service Co. International (SCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SCI opened at $52.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $1,317,896.00. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $5,574,931.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,733,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,036,920 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

