Service Co. International (SCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:SCI opened at $52.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.
In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $1,317,896.00. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $5,574,931.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,733,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,036,920 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Service Co. International Company Profile
Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.
