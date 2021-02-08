ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 1-Year High at $598.00

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $598.00 and last traded at $597.48, with a volume of 3788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $589.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $540.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.06, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,755 shares of company stock worth $36,698,629. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

