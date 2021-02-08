ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 1-Year High at $598.00

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $598.00 and last traded at $597.48, with a volume of 3788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $589.73.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $540.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.06, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,755 shares of company stock worth $36,698,629. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.
About ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.
Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.