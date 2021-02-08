Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.37

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 35650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.23.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

