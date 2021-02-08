Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.60

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 597374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$238.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30.

In related news, Director Sir Richard Douglas Lapthorne bought 200,000 shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,317.50.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

