ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.63. 1,354,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,362,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26.

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ShiftPixy by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 127.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ShiftPixy by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.