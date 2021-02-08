Shilanski & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,648 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,504,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,097,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,846,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,948,000 after buying an additional 80,405 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,483,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after buying an additional 203,590 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,271,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,216,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 975,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.80. 4,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.