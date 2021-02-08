Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.00

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $74.12, with a volume of 41033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSDOY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shiseido from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Shiseido from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Shiseido currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $63.59.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shiseido Company, Limited will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

