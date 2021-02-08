Shivom (OMX) Trading Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Shivom token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00063441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.68 or 0.01296352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.27 or 0.06436654 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00018211 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00035901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, DDEX, CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

