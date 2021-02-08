Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) (TSE:SHOP) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,693.32

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1,693.32 and last traded at C$1,680.87, with a volume of 71559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,643.85.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1,810.00 target price on shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) from C$1,250.00 to C$1,290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$204.64 billion and a PE ratio of 1,015.35. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,497.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,368.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,277.55, for a total transaction of C$716,705.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$568,510.10.

About Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.