Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 24,860 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 3.2% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $38,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 733,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after acquiring an additional 429,470 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,821,000 after acquiring an additional 354,747 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,160,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,883,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,864,000 after acquiring an additional 111,393 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.72. 3,394,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.