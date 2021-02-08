Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.45

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 116048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

SBSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,685.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

