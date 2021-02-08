Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Trading 36.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) traded up 36.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sientra traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $7.99. 7,356,754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 573% from the average session volume of 1,093,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sientra by 252.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sientra in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Sientra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $403.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. The business had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 million. Analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

