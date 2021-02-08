Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 411 ($5.37) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 270 ($3.53). Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SIG. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Signature Aviation from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 269.80 ($3.52).

LON:SIG traded up GBX 2.05 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 414.85 ($5.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,310,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,464. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 408.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 290.33. The company has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Signature Aviation has a twelve month low of GBX 129.40 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 445.14 ($5.82).

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

