Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Trading 6.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $181.00 to $223.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Signature Bank traded as high as $196.18 and last traded at $195.43. 2,261,743 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 767,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.90.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CSFB initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,508,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,782 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 891,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,538 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,140.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 640,382 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 580,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

