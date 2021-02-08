Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) PT Lowered to $10.50

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.14% from the company’s current price.

SVM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

SVM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 116,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,500. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 361.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

