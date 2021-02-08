Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.20% from the stock’s previous close.

SVM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of TSE SVM traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.32. 404,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,461. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$50,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,504,500. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 8,333 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$72,497.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,667 shares in the company, valued at C$536,502.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,333 shares of company stock worth $338,907.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

