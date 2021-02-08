SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Beacon Securities raised shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.65 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.35.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) stock opened at C$13.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 29.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.50 and a twelve month high of C$16.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.48.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07).

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

