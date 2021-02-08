SingularDTV (SNGLS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $456,506.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $456,506.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00054441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $483.60 or 0.01035538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.75 or 0.05483374 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00019877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00029575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.