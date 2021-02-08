Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Up 64.7%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) traded up 64.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 20,100,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 753% from the average session volume of 2,356,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 186.24% and a negative return on equity of 192.42%.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

